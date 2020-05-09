SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Up 9% on Strong Earnings

Shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) shot up 9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.20, 264,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 75% from the average session volume of 151,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SP Plus by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $464.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

