SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stake Lowered by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1,349.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 170,881 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,408,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,455,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,255,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 241,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,419 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $50.53. 732,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,997. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.