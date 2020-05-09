SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $10.57 on Friday, hitting $305.77. 1,631,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.49. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

