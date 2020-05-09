Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 212.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 212.17 ($2.79).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 222 ($2.92) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

SPT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 254.50 ($3.35). 2,016,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.60 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 221.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 131,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £309,657.15 ($407,336.42).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

