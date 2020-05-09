State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 23,863 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 852,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Accenture worth $139,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,299. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200-day moving average is $191.46. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $118.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

