State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 7,108 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $211,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,021,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,097. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.33 and a 200-day moving average of $343.65. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.