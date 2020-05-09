State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nike were worth $137,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 52,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.64. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

