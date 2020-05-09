State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $118,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 707,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,920 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of Danaher by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1,097.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 53,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

DHR stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.43. 9,313,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,408. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,384 shares of company stock worth $5,206,329. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

