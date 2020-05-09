State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Linde worth $128,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 126.9% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Linde by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.41. 1,834,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,758. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.41.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 2,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at $30,791,621.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

