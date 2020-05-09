State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,199,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $289,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 135,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 100,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,368,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 772,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.44. 3,179,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,699,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $12,644,046.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,139,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,466,061,075.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

