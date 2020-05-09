State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,819,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $164,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

MDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

