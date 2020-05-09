State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,338 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Broadcom worth $126,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 104,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 201,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 19,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,666,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.72. The company has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

