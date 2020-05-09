State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,277 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Citigroup worth $122,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

