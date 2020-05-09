State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,928 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Union Pacific worth $133,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.73. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

