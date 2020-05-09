Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $12.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$12.18 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,757,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,504. The stock has a market cap of $639.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. Analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CAO David Gionco sold 11,524 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $55,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 24,642 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $158,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,272 shares of company stock valued at $808,596. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 572,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 57,954 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 149,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.