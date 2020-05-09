Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS STXS traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 265,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,843. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STXS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

