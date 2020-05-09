Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling is a leading heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the U.S. The company’s transportation infrastructure projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. Its water infrastructure projects include water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.98. 358,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sterling Construction has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $296.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond F. Messer purchased 12,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,010 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 614,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 261,702 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

