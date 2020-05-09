SunTrust Banks Boosts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $102.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target upped by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.41.

FIVN traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $104.53. The company had a trading volume of 686,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.14. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $651,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,784 shares of company stock valued at $12,631,238 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Five9 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

