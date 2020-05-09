SunTrust Banks Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $102.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVN. Bank of America boosted their target price on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -614.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $711,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,183.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,784 shares of company stock worth $12,631,238. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $13,121,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Five9 by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

