Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Sunworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.20 to $0.38 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 565,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.53). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.84%. The company had revenue of $12.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 18,814 shares in the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

