Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.10. 496,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,135. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 28.90%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

