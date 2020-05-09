TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) is Growth Interface Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Growth Interface Management LLC increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up about 8.1% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC owned 0.17% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,985,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. 1,302,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,956. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $99.22 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Cfra reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

