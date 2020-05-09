TD Securities Boosts TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target to $1.90

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $1.80 to $1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded TORC Oil and Gas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

