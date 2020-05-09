The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.9% of Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 13,907,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

