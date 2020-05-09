The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.9% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The company has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

