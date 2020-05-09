THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 4% lower against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $6,745.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

