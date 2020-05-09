TheStreet Downgrades Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) to D+

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,347. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $198.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

