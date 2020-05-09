TheStreet Downgrades PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to D

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The business had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 388,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,016 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

