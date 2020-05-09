TheStreet Lowers Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of CLI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.79. 654,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

