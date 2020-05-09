TheStreet Upgrades Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to B

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NYSE:LAD traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 152,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,876. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $165.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

