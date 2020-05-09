TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Lowered by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 39,987 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 67,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.51. 5,584,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,516,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

