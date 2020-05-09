Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

TTD traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $315.50. 5,195,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,969. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.20. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $327.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 130.04, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $340,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,082.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,593. 13.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

