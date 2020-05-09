Trane (NYSE:TT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Trane (NYSE:TT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of TT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. 1,237,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

