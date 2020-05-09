Trane (NYSE:TT) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Trane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.17.

NYSE:TT traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.39. 1,237,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

