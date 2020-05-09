TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Price Up 8.1%

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.37, approximately 151,856 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 119,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.13). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America LLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,622. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Crage purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $35,964.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

