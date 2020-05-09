Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,017 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.24% of Travelers Companies worth $59,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,523. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

