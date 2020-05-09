TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.84.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 968,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $34,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.