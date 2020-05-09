TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THS traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.83. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In related news, SVP Dean General acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.39 per share, with a total value of $40,390.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,234.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.