TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 167 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 88,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 318,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,263. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

