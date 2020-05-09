TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 3,135,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.86. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

