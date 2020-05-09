TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 8,214 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 148.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,194,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. The stock has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

