TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 70,705 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on May 9th, 2020

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit