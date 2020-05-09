TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 70,705 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

