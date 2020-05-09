TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.3% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. 7,320,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

