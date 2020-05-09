TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 281,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. 4,266,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

