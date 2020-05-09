TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,187,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.