TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 16,515 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,742. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.90.

