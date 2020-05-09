TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 715 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.55.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $46.47 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

