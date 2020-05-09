TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 20,202 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,343,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,419,000 after purchasing an additional 749,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.83. 3,395,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,977. The stock has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

