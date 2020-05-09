TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,373 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. 13,907,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

