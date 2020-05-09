TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 530,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after buying an additional 104,733 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 333,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.02 per share, with a total value of $8,689,769.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Citigroup raised their price target on Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.